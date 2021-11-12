EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,266 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $275.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.82 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

