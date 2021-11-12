EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,638 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

