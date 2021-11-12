EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,194 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

