Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.57. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Epsilon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

