Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cabot in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of CBT opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Cabot by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

