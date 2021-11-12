Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.