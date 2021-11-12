Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Poshmark, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Poshmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

POSH stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.