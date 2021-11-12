Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.69 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.