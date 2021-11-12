Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.91%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

