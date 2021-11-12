Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sims Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sims in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year.

Get Sims alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.