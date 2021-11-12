Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 75,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. Erasca has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERAS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

