Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ERAS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 75,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,072. Erasca has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

