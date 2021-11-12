Eric Etchart Sells 600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GGG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,917. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.