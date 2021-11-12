Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. The stock had a trading volume of 131,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

