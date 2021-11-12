Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.610 EPS.

EL stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.06. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

