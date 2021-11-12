Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 322,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,003. The stock has a market cap of $629.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.17.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.