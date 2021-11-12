EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $405,511.00 and $5,869.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00220974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090517 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

