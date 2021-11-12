Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 52,661 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $321,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.87 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.