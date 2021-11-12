Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Euronext alerts:

EPA ENX opened at €93.95 ($110.53) on Wednesday. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.67.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.