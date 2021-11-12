Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.90

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $36.40. Euroseas shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 130,747 shares trading hands.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euroseas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

