Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $158.58

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $158.58, but opened at $151.00. Everbridge shares last traded at $143.76, with a volume of 6,256 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $3,704,409. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.