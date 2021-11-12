EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 23.38.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 18.52.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $15,459,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $5,335,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $1,758,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

