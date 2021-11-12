EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 23.38.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 18.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $15,459,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $5,335,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $1,758,000.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
