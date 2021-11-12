Everest (ID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,888.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $34.32 million and approximately $182,888.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everest has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 64,970,739.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

