Everex Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Everex has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $618,546.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00224598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00089469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

