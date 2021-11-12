Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $27.13 Average PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 584.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.76. Everi has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

