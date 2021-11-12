Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

