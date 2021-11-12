Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of MRAM traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 92,605,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,809. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

