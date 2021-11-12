EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 7.3%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.82. 136,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,188,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,648,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

