Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
EVOK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 672,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,017. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98.
About Evoke Pharma
