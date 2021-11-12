Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

EVOK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 672,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,017. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.