Exeedme (XED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $44.13 million and $2.90 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,724,691.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

