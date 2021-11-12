EXMO Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $352,061.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and $352,061.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

