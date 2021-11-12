Exscientia (EXAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $20.82 on Friday. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

