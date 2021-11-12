Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.39.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 138.33%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

