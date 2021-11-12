Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.86. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.91. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.56 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

