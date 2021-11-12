Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

