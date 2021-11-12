Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 362,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,467. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 159,430 shares of company stock worth $634,132. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

