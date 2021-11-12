Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 362,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,467. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.01.
In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 159,430 shares of company stock worth $634,132. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
