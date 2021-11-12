Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

EYEN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 159,430 shares of company stock worth $634,132. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.