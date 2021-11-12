F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $308.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.40 million and the highest is $314.69 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.62 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after acquiring an additional 273,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

