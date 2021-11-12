F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 423.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.