F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 120,083.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $229.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

