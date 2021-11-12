Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.71.
Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.96. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,735. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $377.55 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
