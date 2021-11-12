Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.96. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,735. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $377.55 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

