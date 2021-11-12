Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

