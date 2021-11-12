Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.17 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.580-$-0.550 EPS.

Fastly stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 90,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,339. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.78.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,038 shares of company stock worth $2,954,175 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.