Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

