Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

