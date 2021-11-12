Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

