Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $11,870.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £118.70 ($155.08) and last traded at £117.36 ($153.33), with a volume of 803281 shares. The stock had previously closed at £116.70 ($152.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,645 ($126.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is £106.15 and its 200-day moving average is £100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

