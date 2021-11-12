FibroGen, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.36) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.22 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

