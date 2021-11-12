Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $438.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.