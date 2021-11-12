Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

